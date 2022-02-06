GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AB. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 53,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of AB opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.38. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

