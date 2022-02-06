GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 308.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,223,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,510,000 after acquiring an additional 323,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 150,778.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $141.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Bank of America boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

