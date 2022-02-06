Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 498.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KALU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 405.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.27. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $87.91 and a 1-year high of $141.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -342.22%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $40,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $356,627. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

