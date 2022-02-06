Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.10% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,770,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 592,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 63,412 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 98,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NUS opened at $50.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

