Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Trading Down 4.5%

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $229.92 and last traded at $230.54. 48,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,081,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,444,000 after buying an additional 79,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.