Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Invests $72,000 in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCEF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,783,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 64,650 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,097,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,814,000 after purchasing an additional 59,477 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 809,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,843,000 after purchasing an additional 58,064 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 527,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 64,708 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

