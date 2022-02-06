GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 362.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DORM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dorman Products by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,228,000 after buying an additional 151,396 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109,766 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,431,000 after acquiring an additional 53,949 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,194,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 225,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 38,297 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

DORM opened at $91.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average is $103.01. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.