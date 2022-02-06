GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,388 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of 2U at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,361,000. Amundi bought a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in 2U by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 475,339 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in 2U by 5,841.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,733,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

TWOU opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.88. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

