FourThought Financial LLC Raises Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at $2,135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in YETI by 15.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in YETI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in YETI by 192.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in YETI by 43.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.15. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

