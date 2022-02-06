GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 79,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.27% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 147,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 26,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICPT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

ICPT stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

