CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.34. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 196,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

