Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.71.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

