Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.94 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

