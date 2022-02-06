Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $452,000 Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,431,000 after purchasing an additional 114,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1,501.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 221,700 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,394,000 after acquiring an additional 325,890 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NASDAQ:REG opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.46. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.