Arizona State Retirement System Sells 353 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,840,000 after acquiring an additional 246,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 639,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after acquiring an additional 757,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,465,279. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $54.64. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

