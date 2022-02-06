Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.73 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.