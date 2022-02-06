Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.01 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $195.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

