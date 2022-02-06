Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Trimmed by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,189 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.