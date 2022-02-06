Krane Funds Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $96.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The Toro Company has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $118.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.54.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

