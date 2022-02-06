Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,681 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth $39,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,164,000 after acquiring an additional 654,140 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 651.9% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,919,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,599,000 after acquiring an additional 159,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTHT. Benchmark cut their price target on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 126.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

