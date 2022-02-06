KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 843.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $48.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71.

