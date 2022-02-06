Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,012,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,491.90 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,550.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,517.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

