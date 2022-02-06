Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,306,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,976,000 after buying an additional 237,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,659,000 after buying an additional 655,876 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 6.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,537,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,101,000 after purchasing an additional 157,754 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 83,395 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

BankUnited stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

