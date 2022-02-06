Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,817,000 after buying an additional 222,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,684,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 13.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,616,000 after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

NYSE RHI opened at $118.36 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average of $107.63.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

