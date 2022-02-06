Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,747 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,327,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,735,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $97,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,421 shares of company stock worth $4,103,499. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.53. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.