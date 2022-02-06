Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,832 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.30.

NYSE AMC opened at $15.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.44.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $1,145,818.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,606,995 shares of company stock valued at $51,771,442 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.