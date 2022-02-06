4,214 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 888.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

FNCL stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average is $55.21.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.