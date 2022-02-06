KCM Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,010,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

TEL stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.44. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $123.31 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

