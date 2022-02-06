HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 19,591 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Energy Transfer worth $30,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ET opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.12. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 16,109,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

