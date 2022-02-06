HighTower Advisors LLC Has $26.40 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,133 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $26,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day moving average is $108.83. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

