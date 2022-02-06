Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 10,500 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hasbro by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,718,000 after acquiring an additional 771,865 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,083 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 530,891 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,404,000 after purchasing an additional 366,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $93.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $105.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

