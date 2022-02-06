Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

