Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $563,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $226,940,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $198.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.73 and its 200-day moving average is $205.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.98 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

