Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $931,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Unilever were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 134.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 100.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $51.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.82. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

