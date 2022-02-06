Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 395,800 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.08% of SSR Mining worth $33,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 577,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

SSR Mining stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

