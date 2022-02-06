Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 386,987 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Expedia Group worth $34,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after buying an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $306,617,000 after buying an additional 556,010 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $628,829,000 after buying an additional 496,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $70,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,742 shares of company stock worth $27,079,886. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $185.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

