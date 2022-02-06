Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 411,000 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 411,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.30% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $36,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACRS shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

