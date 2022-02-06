1,608 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 100,937 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.63. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.93.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

