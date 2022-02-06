Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52,736 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 51,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO opened at $594.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $621.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.