Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $227.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.54.

HSY stock opened at $202.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. Hershey has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $206.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hershey will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

