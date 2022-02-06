OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 81,685 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,685 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,326 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,613,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after acquiring an additional 490,888 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 463,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $21,222,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS FLOT opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.