OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $632,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

