Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Teledyne Technologies worth $41,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $417.71 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $354.17 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $424.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

