Credit Suisse Group Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $336.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $430.00 to $336.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $345.53.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.30. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $230.11 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $7,399,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.