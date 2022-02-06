Analysts Set Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) PT at $11.70

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $270,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 27.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 111.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.64%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

