Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives $106.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OC. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $88.23 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average is $91.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

