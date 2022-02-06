Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $4.68 on Friday. Daktronics has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $212.80 million, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $164.48 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Daktronics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Daktronics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Daktronics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Daktronics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

