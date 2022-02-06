OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $774,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 73,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOIL opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $97.82.

