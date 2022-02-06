OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 311.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 572.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 27.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

SGRY stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

