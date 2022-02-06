OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $664,000 in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 8.80% of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IDLB opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $32.26.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.